TOP ATTITUDE WHATSAPP STATUS & QUOTES

|Attitude Whatsapp Status
I speak my mind. I never mind what I speak.
I Am Not Special , I Am Just Limited Edition:P
Stop checking my status ! Go Get A Life 😛
When Sum One Hates You for no reason……………..Give them a reason.
“Please don’t get confused between my personality & my attitude My personality is who I am & my attitude depends on who you are!”
“Someone Asked me what is UR attitude…… then i simply replied… ” BEING SINGLE IS MY ATTITUDE…”
Be a girl with a mind, a bitch with an attitude, and a lady with class.
I dint change , i just grew up. You should try it once 😉
” People say nothing’s impossible, but I do nothing everyday.”
Attitude is like underwear Don’t show it just wore it…!
“”I don’t insult people , I just describe them””
My Attitude is my born gift and nobody take from me.
My heart is stolen…can I check your bra.
I m sorry did i give u d impression that i give a damn about u ???
Hey I found your nose, it was in my business again.
I don’t need to explain myself, I know I’m right.
I enjoy when people show Attitude to me because it shows that they need an Attitude to impress me!
I hate when people look at my phone while I’m typing. It’s not that I have something to hide… It’s just none of their damn business.
Smile in front of people who hate you… Ur happiness kills them.
I don’t have time to hate people,who hate me. Because, I’m too busy in loving people who love me.
It’s the good girls who keep diaries;the bad girls never have the time.
I have a new theory in life…what other people think of me is truly none of my business!
“….There is no market for YOUR EMOTIONS so never advertise your FEELINGS just display YOUR ATTITUDE….'”
People say me bad…..trust me i am the worst.
Me…..myself…and I..!!
Two fundamentals of cool life – Walk like you are the king OR walk like you don’t care ,who is the king.
I am single because God is busy writing the best love story for me.
Don’t Copy My Style.
Take me as I am or watch me as I go.
My attitude based on how you treat me.
I don’t have a bad handwriting, I have my own FONT.
My _|_ salutes you.
If you hate me – Log on to KISS-MY-ASS.com
I’m sorry my fault. I forgot you’re an Idiot.
I destroy my enemies when I make them my friends.
I’m not SHORT, I am just concentrated AWESOME !
I am who I am, Your approval is not needed.
Life is too short to be serious all the time. So, If you can’t laugh at yourself, CALL ME…I’LL LAUGH AT YOU.
“370HSSV0773H” Read it upside down.
How other see you, is not important…How you see yourself means everything.
Every mother on earth gave birth to child except my mother, She gave birth to Legend !
OF COURSE ! Talk to myself, sometime i need expert advice.
When people talk behind my back Remember it is a best position to kiss my a**.
I’ll hit you so hard even GOOGLE won’t able to find you.
After Monday and Tuesday, even calendar says W T F.
Stay strong, make them wonder how you’re still smiling.
I’m shy at first, but once I’m comfortable with you get ready for some crazy shits.
