TOP 51 BEST INSPIRATIONAL LOVE WHATSAPP STATUS

1. Scratch Here ▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒▒ to reveal my status

2. Love is cute when it’s new, but love is most beautiful when it lasts.

3. Don’t judge someone’s life until you’ve felt their pain

4. I’d rather have honest enemies than fake friends.

5. Sometimes, the wrong choices take us to the right places.

6. Always wear cute pyjamas to bed you’ll never know who you will meet in your dreams.

7. Time, you can’t keep it, but you can spend it.

8. Roses are red, violets are blue. Pull me closer and whisper, ‘I love you,’

9. My “last seen at” was just to check your “last seen at”.

10. I dont care if you talk about me behind my back because good or bad, my name is still in your mouth

11. Not always “Available”.. Try your Luck..

12. Offline

13. ωнєη ℓιƒє gινєѕ уσυ ℓємσηѕ… мαкє σяαηgє נυιcє η ℓєανє ℓιƒє тнιηкιη нσω уσυ ∂σηє ιт

14. My attitude is based on how you treat me.

15. I can’t see myself without you.

16. The best thing about being me, I’m a limited edition and there are no other copies!

17. Hey there whatsapp is using me

18. Sometimes, you just need to distance yourself from people …

19. Better to b alone than being wid sme1 who makes u feel alone…

20. Teachers call it cheating, students call it teamwork.

21. I’m not lazy, I’m on energy saving mode

22. Keep it simple, keep it honest, keep it real.

23. You can never buy Love….But still you have to pay for it ..

24. Be a lover, not a fighter. But always fight for what you love.

25. Missing someone hurts, but whats hurts even more, is knowing that your the reason that they’re gone.

26. Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.

27. Someone has stolen my phone.

28. Your Smile Is The Best Curve Of Your Body.

29. Be the Best Version of yourself.

30. Life is short, why waste in updating Status.

31. I’ve always believed that you can think positive just as well as you can think negative.

32. Your attitude,not your aptitude,will determine your altitude.

33. Act as if what you do makes a difference.it does.

34. Sometimes we waste too much time to think about someone who doesn’t even think about us for a second.

35. I finally realized this, I need you more than I thought.

36. Someday somewhere somehow me & you will be together.

37. People say nothing’s impossible, but I do nothing everyday.

38. Love is master key that is capable of opening a gate of happiness.

39. Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.

40. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.

41. Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance you must keep moving.

42. The only normal people you know are the ones you don’t know very well.

43. No matter how many mistakes you make or how slow you progress, you are still way ahead of everyone who isn’t trying.

44. Don’t think of cost. Think of value.

45. Don’t choose the one who is beautiful to the world; choose the one who makes your world beautiful.

46. ” Tell me who’s your friend and I’ll tell you who you are…..”

47. I don’t care for people, who don’t care for me !!!

48. Sometimes, it is better to be alone. Nobody can hurt you.

49. If things go wrong, don’t go with them.

50. When You Value Yourself, People Will Too.