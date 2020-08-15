TOP 20+ Happy Birthday Whatsapp Status

Happy Birthday Whatsapp Status : You want to wish Your Loved Once for Happy Birthday ? So here We have a Best Collection of Cool Happy Birthday Whatsapp Status. We have a also Collection of : You want to wish Your Loved Once for Happy Birthday ? So here We have a Best Collection of. We have a also Collection of Friendship Whatsapp Status in Hindi & Attitude Quotes in Hindi









Happy Birthday Whatsapp Status



You Mean Everything To Me … I Love You … Happy Birthday! Have A Day As Special As You Are!





Wish U A Thousand Times Happy Return Of This Special Day.





May God Shower His Choicest Blessings On You. Wishing You Happiness, Good Health And A Great Year Ahead. Happy Birthday…





Thinking Of You With Love On Your Birthday And Wishing You Everything That Brings You Happiness Today And Always.





May God Shower His Choicest Blessings On You. Wishing You Happiness, Good Health And A Great Year Ahead.





Happy Birthday Wishing You A Day Filled With Happiness And A Year Filled With Joy!!!





Sending U A B’Day Wish Wrapped With All My Love Have A Very Happy B’Day.





Happy Birthday, My Friend. I Can’T Imagine Celebrating With Anyone Else.





Thinking Of You With Love On Your Birthday And Wishing You Everything That Brings You Happiness Today And Always. Happy Birthday Sweetheart.







Happy Birthday Whatsapp Status Wishes



Birthday Cake Is The Only Food You Can Blow On And Spit On And Everybody Rushes To Get A Piece.





Yes, Today Is My Birthday, Therefore I Will Be Treated Like A Queen..





My Best Wishes Are With You On This Joyous Occasion, Happy Birthday To You!





Just Want To Thank All Of You For Making Me Feel Special On My Birthday, Love You Guys!





Happy Birthday To The Most Amazing Man Ever.. I Love You So Much..





Wishing An Amazing Day And Many Great Things To Come To A Wonderful Person. Happy Birthday.





May All Happiness Come 2 U In All Your Rest Life.Many Many Happy Returns Of The Day.





For U I Am Always Here To Stay,Each Year To Wish Happiest Birthday.





Wishing You A Birthday Filled With Sweet Moments And Wonderful Memories To Cherish Always! Happy Birthday





It’S Hard To Find A Birthday Present That Says “I Think Your A Douche But I Still Want A Piece Of Your Cake Please.”







Happy Birthday Whatsapp Status for Best Friend



May This Day Bring Countless Happiness And Endless Joy And Live With Peace And Serenity. Happy Birthday





Some Like Sunday Some Like Monday, But I Like Your Birthday.Happy Birthday My Sweetheart.





God Think The World Is Beautiful Then He Born U Happy Birthday!!!





I May Not Be Celebrating Your Special Day With You But I Want You To Know That I Am Thinking Of You & Wishing You A Happy Birthday.





I M So Glad U Were Born, Because U Have A Brighten Of My Life And Filled It With Joy..Happy B’Day…





Be Grateful For Another Year That God Gave You To Live In This World, And Thank Him For Another Mission That He Ave To You To Solve.. Happy Birthday!!





On Your Birthday Lots Of People Are Thinking Of You. I Just Wanted To Let You Know That I Am One Of Them. Happy Birthday!





Wishing You A Birthday Filled With Sweet Moments And Wonderful Memories To Cherish Always! Happy Birthday





Happy Birthday To One Of The Coolest People I Know, Who Only Gets Cooler With Age.





I Hope That 4 Every Candle On Ur Cake U Get A Wonderful Surprise….Happy Birthday







Happy Birthday Whatsapp Status Ideas



May Your Birthday Be Filled With Many Happy Hours And Your Life With Many Happy Birthdays. Happy Birthday





Remember That When Its Not Yours And Be Nice To Your Friends Today. Happy Birthday!





Today, Not 1 Person Said Happy Birthday To Me It Wasn’t A Shock Today Not My Birthday..





You Mean Everything To Me … I Love You … Happy Birthday! Have A Day As Special As You Are!





Happy Birthday! I Hope Its Filled With Love, Laughs, And Family..





Happy Birthday To My Sister!! I Hope You Have The Best Birthday Of All Time For The Best Girl Of All Time. Something Like That!!





May This Day Bring Countless Happiness And Endless Joy And Live With Peace And Serenity. Happy Birthday.





Hope Lovely Surprises Are Coming Your Way, To Make Your Birthday A Wonderful Day!





Wishing You A Very Wonderful Birthday Along With Many Blessings To Come Though Out The Year Ahead Happy Birthday!!







Happy Birthday Whatsapp Status Quotes



May God Shower His Choicest Blessings On You. Wishing You Happiness, Good Health And A Great Year Ahead. Happy Birthday





Wishing An Amazing Day And Many Great Things To Come To A Wonderful Person. Happy Birthday.





Hope Your Birthday Blossoms Into Lots Of Dreams Come True!





I Wish You Happy Birthday I Wish You Many More, I Wish You Peace And Happiness….Am So Glad To Have A Friend Like U Happy Birthday.





I Always Wished 4 A Special Friend Who’D B Close 2 My Heart It Came True When I Meet U on Ur Special Day I Wish 4 U Happy B’Day..





Happy Birthday And Many Happy Returns Of The Day.





You Celebrate Your Birth Day Am Also Coming And We Enjoy Together . Happy Birth Day To You.





On Your B’Day, Some Words Of Wisdom… …Smile While U Still Have Teeth. Happy B’Day.



