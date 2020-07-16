How To/WhatsApp Status Quotes/Sad Whatsapp Status Quotes in Hindi WhatsApp Status Quotes Sad Whatsapp Status Quotes in Hindi Share this: जरा सी बात पे भिगो देते हो पलकें. तुम्हे तो अपने दिल का हाल बताना भी मुश्किल है. You may also like Top 5 Latest Short Attitude WhatsApp Status Quotes Out 2019 Best English Whatsapp Status Sad Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Funny Romantic Whatsapp Status in Hindi Best Hindi Whatsapp Status Sad Shayari Status SMS in Hindi See More:Sad Love Quotes & Hindi Status for Whatsapp इलाज ए इश्क पुछा जो मैने हकीम से,धीरे से सर्द लहजे मे बोला, जहर पिया करो सुबह […]Sad Hindi Whatsapp Status Quotes तुम्हारे बाद मेरा कौन बनेगा हमदर्द,मैंने अपने भी खो दिए तुझे पाने की ज़िद में.Download App & Get Rs. 100 Recharge […]Sad Hindi Quote & Whatsapp Status पता नही, अब हक़ है या नही,पर आज भी तेरी परवाह करना अच्छा लगता है.Sad Love Quote & Whatsapp Status in Hindi चलते चलते मेरे कदम अक्सर यही सोंचते हैं,कि किस ओर जाऊँ जो मुझे तू मिल जाये. Leave a Comment Cancel reply