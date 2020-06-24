How To/WhatsApp Status Quotes/Sad Status for Whatsapp in Hindi WhatsApp Status Quotes Sad Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Share this: Sad Status for Whatsapp in Hindi You may also like Top 5 Latest Short Attitude WhatsApp Status Quotes Out 2019 Best English Whatsapp Status Sad Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Funny Romantic Whatsapp Status in Hindi Best Hindi Whatsapp Status Sad Shayari Status SMS in Hindi किसी ने यूँ ही पूछ लिया हमसे कि दर्द की कीमत क्या है, हमने हंसते हुए कहा, पता नहीं , कुछ अपने मुफ्त में दे जाते है..!! Adversitements See More:Best Love Whatsapp Status in Hindi Best Love Whatsapp Status in Hindi!!!...राधा,मीरा,रुक्मणी,सभी प्रेम के रूप,कहीं मिलन की छाँव है,कहीं विरह की […]High Attitude | Akad Whatsapp Status in Hindi High Attitude | Akad Whatsapp Status in Hindiबुलंदियोँ पर पहुँचना चाहता हूँ मै भी,पर गलत रास्ते से होकर जाऊँ इतनी मुझे जल्दी भी नहीँ […]Friendship Day Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Friendship Day Status for Whatsapp in Hindiक्या पता हमारी ये मुलाकात आज आखिरी हो,ज़िंदा रहे ना रहे हमारी दोस्ती में बस कोई कमी ना […]Motivational Attitude Status for Whatsapp Motivational Attitude Status for Whatsapp"Care for the People, who Deserve it" Because We are not JOKERS to Entertain Everybody.Adversitements Leave a Comment Cancel reply