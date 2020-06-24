How To
Sad Status for Whatsapp in Hindi
Sad Status for Whatsapp in Hindi

Sad Status for Whatsapp in Hindi

किसी ने यूँ ही पूछ लिया हमसे
कि दर्द की कीमत क्या है,
हमने हंसते हुए कहा, पता नहीं ,&nbsp;
कुछ अपने मुफ्त में दे जाते है..!!

