Sad Status for Whatsapp in Hindi
WhatsApp Status Quotes

Sad Status for Whatsapp in Hindi

Sad Status for Whatsapp in Hindi

Sad Status for Whatsapp in Hindi

करीब आने की ख्वाहिशें तो बहुत थी मगर,

करीब आकर पता चला, मोहब्ब्त फासलों में है…!


