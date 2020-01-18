How To/WhatsApp Status Quotes/Romantic Whatsapp Status WhatsApp Status Quotes Romantic Whatsapp Status Share this: Romantic Whatsapp Status Call your GirlFriend in the Middle of the night and say ” I just want to say I love you “. See More:Love Romantic Whatsapp Status in Hindi Love Romantic Whatsapp Status in Hindiअपनी मुस्कुराहट को जरा काबू में रखिए... दिल ए नादान कहीं इस पे शहीद ना हो […]Romantic Love Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Romantic Love Status for Whatsapp in Hindiसुना है ऊपर वाले ने लाखो लोगो की तक़दीर सवारी है,काश वो एक बार मुझे भी कह दे के अब तेरी बारी […]Love Romantic Whatsapp Status in Hindi Love Romantic Whatsapp Status in Hindiमेरी ज़िन्दगी के "तालिबान" हो तुम बेमक़सद तबाही मचा रखी है....!!Awesome Love Romantic Whatsapp Status in Hindi Awesome Love Romantic Whatsapp Status in Hindiजो उनकी आँखों से बयाँ होते हैं,वो लफ्ज़ किताबों में कहाँ होते […]Love Romantic Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Love Romantic Status for Whatsapp in Hindiकाश कोई ऐसी सुबह भी मिले मुझे,के मेरी आँख खुले तेरी आवाज से.Best Romantic Whatsapp Status Here we have a Best & Amazing Collection of the Romantic Status for Whatsapp, Romantic Whatsapp Status, Whatsapp Status Quotes about […] Share this:FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedInPinterestTelegram Leave a Reply Cancel reply