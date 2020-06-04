How To/WhatsApp Status Quotes/Romantic Status for Whatsapp in Hindi WhatsApp Status Quotes Romantic Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Share this: Romantic Status for Whatsapp in Hindi You may also like Top 5 Latest Short Attitude WhatsApp Status Quotes Out 2019 Best English Whatsapp Status Sad Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Funny Romantic Whatsapp Status in Hindi Best Hindi Whatsapp Status Sad Shayari Status SMS in Hindi एक तुम को अगर चुरा लूँ मैं, हाय ! सारा जमाना गरीब हो जाये….!! See More:Romantic Love Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Romantic Love Status for Whatsapp in Hindiसुना है ऊपर वाले ने लाखो लोगो की तक़दीर सवारी है,काश वो एक बार मुझे भी कह दे के अब तेरी बारी […]Romantic Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Romantic Status for Whatsapp in Hindiअगर बात ख्याल की करे तो बस इतना कहेगे,तुम से जुड़ा हो तो हसीन और तुम्हारा हो तो बेहतरीन […]Love Romantic Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Love Romantic Status for Whatsapp in Hindiकाश कोई ऐसी सुबह भी मिले मुझे,के मेरी आँख खुले तेरी आवाज से.Romantic Love Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Romantic Love Status for Whatsapp in Hindiबस एक बार तुमसे बात हो जाए तो रात को दिल कहता है, "आज दिन अच्छा […] Share this:FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedInPinterestTelegram Leave a Reply Cancel reply