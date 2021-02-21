WhatsApp Status Quotes Motivational Whatsapp Status Quotes मुश्किले वो चीजें होती हैं, जो हमें तब दिखती है, जब हमारा ध्यान लक्ष्य पर नहीं होता. Love Romantic Whatsapp Status in Hindi Love Romantic Whatsapp Status in Hindiमेरी ज़िन्दगी के "तालिबान" हो तुम बेमक़सद तबाही मचा रखी है....!!Sad Shayari SMS Whatsapp Status in Hindi मैं जब भी टूटता हूँ, तुझे ढूंढता हूँ,तू हमेशा कहती थी ना कि "हम एक हैं.Love Romantic Whatsapp Status in English Making me Happy doesn't Require a lot of Effort, Actually your Presence is Just Enough. Share this: Leave a Comment Cancel reply