Love Romantic Hindi Whatsapp Status

दिलो जान से करेंगे हिफ़ाज़त उसकी

बस एक बार वो कह दे कि मैं अमानत हूं तेरी.

Love Romantic Status for Whatsapp in Hindi

छेड़ने लगीं सहेलियां उसकी, उसको मुजसे मिलने के बाद,कि रंग क्यों बदला है तेरे होठों का उसको मिलने के बाद

Romantic Hindi Status for Whatsapp

इतनी मनमानीयां भी अच्छी नही होती,तुम सिर्फ अपने ही नहीं मेरे भी

Funny Romantic Whatsapp Status in Hindi

काश की उसको हम बचपन मे ही मांग लेते,क्योंकि बचपन मेंहर चीज मिल जाती थी तब दो आँसू बहाने

Love Romantic Status for Whatsapp in Hindi

काश कोई ऐसी सुबह भी मिले मुझे,के मेरी आँख खुले तेरी आवाज से.