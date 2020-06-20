How To
/
/
Life Status Quotes in Hindi
WhatsApp Status Quotes

Life Status Quotes in Hindi

Share this:

Life Status Quotes in Hindi

Life Status Quotes in Hindi
ज़िंदगी जीने के बस दो ही तरीके हैं

You may also like

या तो सब याद रखो या सब भूल जाओ.


See More:

  • Life Status for Whatsapp in HindiLife Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Life Status for Whatsapp in Hindiजो लोग दर्द को समझते हैं,वो लोग कभी भी दर्द की वज़ह नही बनते.
  • Life Hindi Whatsapp Status QuotesLife Hindi Whatsapp Status Quotes Life Hindi Whatsapp Status Quotesदुनियादारी सिखा देती हैं मक्कारियां,वर्ना पैदा तो&nbsp;हर कोई साफ़ दिल ही होता […]
  • Attitude Whatsapp Status Quotes in HindiAttitude Whatsapp Status Quotes in Hindi Attitude Whatsapp Status Quotes in Hindiअपने # Status खुद बनाने का उसूल है हमारा,क्योंकि शेर का झूठा # शिकार तो कुत्ते भी चाटते […]
  • Sad Hindi Whatsapp Status QuotesSad Hindi Whatsapp Status Quotes Sad Hindi Whatsapp Status Quotes‪#‎एक‬ उसने ही ‪#‎कदर‬ नहीं की ‪#‎हमारी‬,वार्ना ‪#‎हम‬ तो आज भी उसके ‪#‎Diehard_Fan‬ […]

Leave a Reply