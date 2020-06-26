How To
/
/
Hurt Status for Whatsapp in Hindi
WhatsApp Status Quotes

Hurt Status for Whatsapp in Hindi

Share this:
Hurt Status for Whatsapp in Hindi

You may also like


हर बार सम्हाल लूँगा गिरो तुम चाहो जितनी बार,बस इल्तजा एक ही है कि मेरी नज़रों से ना गिरना…!!

Adversitements

See More:

  • Hurt Whatsapp Status in HindiHurt Whatsapp Status in Hindi Hurt Whatsapp Status in Hindiऐ जिंदगी तू सच में बहुत ख़ूबसूरत है...!फिर भी तू, उसके बिना अच्छी नहीँ […]
  • Hurt Status for Whatsapp in HindiHurt Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Hurt Status for Whatsapp in Hindiकुर्बान हो जाऊँ उस शख्स के हाथों की लकीरों पर,जिसने तुझे माँगा भी नहीं और तुझे पा भी लिया […]
  • Sad Hurt Status for Whatsapp in HindiSad Hurt Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Sad Hurt Status for Whatsapp in Hindiमयखाने से पूछा&nbsp;आज इतना सन्नाटा क्यो&nbsp;हैउसने कहासाहब&nbsp;लहू का दौर&nbsp;है&nbsp;शराब कौन […]
  • Friendship Hurt Whatsapp Status in HindiFriendship Hurt Whatsapp Status in Hindi Friendship Hurt Whatsapp Status in Hindiदुश्मन भी दुआ देते हैं, मेरी फितरत ऐसी है,दोस्त ही दगा देते हैं, मेरी किस्मत ऐसी […]

Leave a Comment