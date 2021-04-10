WhatsApp Status Quotes

Hindi Motivational Status for Whatsapp

Hindi Motivational Status for Whatsapp

Hindi Motivational Status for Whatsapp

“रात भर गहरी नींद आना इतना आसान नहीं,
उसके लिए दिन भर “ईमानदारी” से जीना पड़ता हैं.


  • Life Reality Hindi Whatsapp Facebook StatusLife Reality Hindi Whatsapp Facebook Status जहाँ हर बार अपनी बातो पर सफाई देनी पड़ जाए,वो रिश्ते कभी गहरे नही होते.
  • Sad Status Quotes for WhatsappSad Status Quotes for Whatsapp Sad Status Quotes for Whatsappहिलते लबो को तो दुनिया जान लेती हैं,मुझे उसकी तलाश है जो ख़ामोशी पढ़ […]
  • Attitude Whatsapp Status QuotesAttitude Whatsapp Status Quotes The only Disability in Life is a Bad Attitude.
Share this:

Leave a Comment