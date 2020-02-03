How To/WhatsApp Status Quotes/High Attitude Akad Whatsapp Status in Hindi WhatsApp Status Quotes High Attitude Akad Whatsapp Status in Hindi Share this: High Attitude Akad Whatsapp Status in Hindi पगली # प्यार दिखाएगी तो # प्यार पायेगी, और # Attitude दिखाएगी तो # थप्पड़ खायेगी. See More:High Akad Attitude Whatsapp Status in Hindi High Akad Attitude Whatsapp Status in Hindiढूंढने चले हो हमसे बेहतर. याद रखना. तलाश हमीं पर आकर खत्म […]High Akad Attitude Status for Whatsapp in Hindi High Akad Attitude Status for Whatsapp in Hindiवैसे तो बहोत सी लडकीयां आइ मेरे #Life मे...लेकीन 'खुशनसिब' तो वो होगी..जिसकी #Life मे हम […]High Akad Attitude Whatsapp Facebook Status High Akad Attitude Whatsapp Facebook Statusकुछ लडकिया कहती हैँ कि उन्हे.. हम जेसे लडके नही पसंद हम भी बता दे की शेरो के साथ शेरनी अच्छी लगती हे। भेल & बकरीया […]Super High Attitude Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Super High Attitude Status for Whatsapp in Hindiहमें ना ही हुकुम का ईका ना रानी का बादशाह बनना है.... हम तो जोकर ही अच्छे हैं....जिस की बाझी में आएगें.. बाझी पलट […]High Akad Attitude Whatsapp Status in Hindi High Akad Attitude Whatsapp Status in Hindiहम राजा नहीं, जो मारे जाए- यहाँ तो शतरंज ही हमारा है - जब चाहेंगे सारे मोहरे समेट […]Super High Attitude Status for Whatsapp in Hindi कमीनेपन की तो बात ना कर दोस्त ,में उनमे से हूँ जो मछली को भी डुबो डुबो के मारता हे […] Share this:FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedInPinterestTelegram Leave a Reply Cancel reply