TOP Happy Birthday Whatsapp Status Quotes : Now a Days People also wishing Happy Birthday to their Friends & Relative by putting Happy Birthday Whatsapp Status Quotes. So After Hindi Song Status & Motivational Status, We are sharing today Some Best Happy Birthday Whatsapp Status Quotes.

Happy Birthday Whatsapp Status Quotes

Have A Wonderful Happy Healthy Birthday And Many More To Come.

Hope Your Special Day Brings You All That Your Heart Desires ! Happy Birthday.Wish You A Very Happy Birthday.

May Life Lead You To Great Happiness, Success And Hope That All Your Wishes Come True.

Hope Its Awesome As You Are And May All Your Birthday Wishes Come True.Birthday Are Just Nature’S Way Of Telling Us To Eat More Cake.

May Your Birthday Be Fitted With Sunshine And Smiles, Laughter, Love And Cheer.

Happy Birthday Status for Whatsapp

The More You Praise And Celebrate Your Life, The More There Is In Life To Celebrate.

There Isn’t A Sweeter Soul Than You Who Has Been Born Into This World.

It’S Your Birthday And I Can’T Be There But I’Ll Send You A Special Birthday Wish And A Litter Prayer. Happy Birthday.

On D Pages Of Roses, With D Ink Of Moon Light, Only 2 Words Has Written 4 U, ‘Very Happy Birthday 2 U’.

May U B Wot U Hope To B, C All U Want To C… Do All Wot U Want To May Yr Every Wish Comes True… “A Very Happy Birthday To U”.

Happy Birthday Wishes

May Ur Birthday Bring Each Special Thing That U Have Waited 4 & Everyday Ahead Holds Lots Of Happiness In Store.

Wishes Of Happiness Especially 4 U, Not Just On Ur Birthday But All The Year Through. Happy Birthday.

A Birthday Is A Lovely Flower That Blooms In Life’S Garden & May That Special Blossom B Bright Especially Today Happy Birthday.

I Wish U Simple Pleasures In Life. Evergreen Happiness. A Truly Bright Future. Most Of All I Wish A Birthday. Full Of Smiles And Cheers.

Wishing U A Day Soft As Silk…..White As Milk…..Sweet As Honey & Full Of Money. May All Ur Dreams Come True….Happy Birthday.

Happy Birthday Whatsapp Status Ideas

U R Really Very Special, And Deeply Loved 4 What U Do, So U R Wished A Happy Birthday With Lots Of Pleasure All 4 U.

Erase All Ur Worries.Save The Moments Of Love. Call Divert Problems To God’S Voicemail Box, Download Ur Prayers In Him & Wait 4 His Ringtones.

Life Is All About 3 Things.Winning , Loosing & Sharing. Wining Others Heart. Loosing Bad Things & Sharing Happy Moments. Happy Birth Day.

On Ur Birthday May U.. Relax More Willingly Smile More Spontaneously Fell Less Caution Have Fewer Worries Greater Laughter Than Ever Before.

I Send To You Warm Wishes,That Your Happiness Will Be As Wonderful As The Happiness, You Have Always Given Me. Wish You Happy Birthday