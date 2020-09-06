How To/WhatsApp Status Quotes/Funny Whatsapp Status in Hindi WhatsApp Status Quotes Funny Whatsapp Status in Hindi You may also like Top 5 Latest Short Attitude WhatsApp Status Quotes Out 2019 Best English Whatsapp Status Sad Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Funny Romantic Whatsapp Status in Hindi Best Hindi Whatsapp Status Sad Shayari Status SMS in Hindi । न किसी से दुश्मनी है सबसे अपनी यारी तेरी शौतन तो पट गयी चल अब तेरी बरी। See More:True Love Status for Whatsapp in Hindi True Love Status for Whatsapp in Hindiमुझे मेरे कल की फिकर आज भी नहीं है,पर ख्वाहिश तुझे पाने की क़यामत तक […]Whatsapp Status Attitude in English Whatsapp Status Attitude in EnglishΝοτ αlwαys γθυr prιoriτiε$ [email protected]εs.. ....sθmτιmεs mΙnE al$Θ.AdversitementsRomantic Hindi Whatsapp Facebook Status सुना है तुम ले लेते हो हर बात का बदला,आजमाएंगे कभी तुम्हारे लबो को चूम कर.जोड़ों को मजबूत बनाने के टिप्स – Tips to strengthen joints दोस्तों और मेरे आदरणीय पाठकों, आज आप सभी लोगों के लिए पेश है - जोड़ों (Joints) को मजबूत बनाने के tips एक जाने-माने हड्डी सर्जन (orthopedic surgeons) का कहना है कि अमेरिकी या […]Share this: Leave a Comment Cancel reply