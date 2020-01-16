How To/WhatsApp Status Quotes/Funny Attitude Status for Whatsapp in Hindi WhatsApp Status Quotes Funny Attitude Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Share this: Funny Attitude Status for Whatsapp in Hindi हाथ मे बस एक ‘बासुँरी’ कि कमी है… वरना, गोपिया हमने भी कई ‘फसाई’ है. Adversitements See More:Funny Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Funny Status for Whatsapp in Hindiदिल की धड़कन का क्या है,बड़ी नाज़ुक सी होती है.,बैंक का कैशियर हजार के नोट को दो बार पलट कर देख ले तो भी रुक जाती […]Funny Whatsapp Facebook Status in Hindi Funny Whatsapp Facebook Status in HindiSelfie लेने वालों के हाथ कानुन से भी लम्बे होते हैं ।AdversitementsBest Funny Whatsapp Status in Hindi Best Funny Whatsapp Status in Hindiपता नही लोग प्रपोज कैसे करते होगे ! ! !मुजे तो पानीपुरी खाने के बाद सुकी पुरी मांगने मे भी शर्म आती […]Funny Hindi Facebook Whatsapp Status Funny Hindi Facebook Whatsapp Statusजब भी वो सामने आती है..दिल मिल्खा..जुबान मनमोहन.. इरादे इमरान हाशमी हो जाते […]Funny Naughty Flirt Whatsapp Status in Hindi Funny Naughty Flirt Whatsapp Status in Hindiमेरा दिल आशिक़ाना और तेरा फिगर कातिलाना.AdversitementsFunny Hindi Whatsapp Facebook Status Funny Hindi Whatsapp Facebook Statusगिटार सिखा था जिस को पटाने के लिए,आज ऑफर आया है उसकी शादी में बजाने के लिए […] Share this:FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedInPinterestTelegram Leave a Reply Cancel reply