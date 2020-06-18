How To/WhatsApp Status Quotes/Best Whatsapp Status on Life WhatsApp Status Quotes Best Whatsapp Status on Life Share this:You may also like Top 5 Latest Short Attitude WhatsApp Status Quotes Out 2019 Best English Whatsapp Status Sad Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Funny Romantic Whatsapp Status in Hindi Best Hindi Whatsapp Status Sad Shayari Status SMS in Hindi !!..दिल मे बने रहना ही सच्ची शोहरत है, वरना मशहूर तो कत्ल करके भी हुआ जा सकता है..!! See More:Best Life Hindi Whatsapp Status कोई रूठे अगर तुमसे तो उसे फ़ौरन मना लो ,क्योंकि जिद की जंग में अक्सर दूरियां जीत जाती हे […]Life Reality Hindi Whatsapp Status हुनर: सड़कों पर तमाशा करता है!औरकिस्मत: महलों में राज करती है!Download App & Get Rs. 100 Recharge […]Motivational Attitude Whatsapp Status " A Great Attitude Becomes a Great Day which Becomes a Great Month which Becomes a Great Year which Becomes a Great Life. "Life Sad Whatsapp Status in Hindi !! ज़िन्दगी है सो गुज़र रही है दोस्तो..वरना हमको गुज़रे तो ज़माने हो गये...!! Share this:FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedInPinterestTelegram Leave a Reply Cancel reply