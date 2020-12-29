WhatsApp Status Quotes Best Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Best Status for Whatsapp in Hindi हर दिन नया है हर रात निराली है माँ बाप का प्यार पा लो तो हर रोज दिवाली है। Adversitements Attitude Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Attitude Status for Whatsapp in Hindiअरे पगली मे तो तुझे तब से चाहता हुं.,.जब से तू #School में दों चोटीया बांध कर आती […]Sad Hurt Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Sad Hurt Status for Whatsapp in Hindiमयखाने से पूछा आज इतना सन्नाटा क्यो हैउसने कहासाहब लहू का दौर है शराब कौन […]Love Whatsapp Status in Hindi Love Whatsapp Status in Hindiख़ुदकुशी हराम है साहब.मेरी मानो तो इश्क़ कर लो. Share this: Leave a Comment Cancel reply