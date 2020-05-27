How To/WhatsApp Status Quotes/Badshah Status for Whatsapp in Hindi WhatsApp Status Quotes Badshah Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Share this: Badshah Status for Whatsapp in Hindi लड़की ढूंढनी होती तो कबकी ढूँढ लेते, हम तो बादशाह है रानी ही ढूढेंगे. You may also like Top 5 Latest Short Attitude WhatsApp Status Quotes Out 2019 Best English Whatsapp Status Sad Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Funny Romantic Whatsapp Status in Hindi Best Hindi Whatsapp Status Sad Shayari Status SMS in Hindi See More:Attitude Whatsapp Status in Hindi Attitude Whatsapp Status in Hindiरोज स्टेटस बदलने से जिंन्दगी नहीं बदलती जिंदगी को बदलने के लिये एक स्टेटस काफी […]Akad Attitude Whatsapp Status in Hindi Akad Attitude Whatsapp Status in Hindiसरीफ तो हम युही बनते हे वरना, TaLI तो हमारी GaLI पे भी पडती.Funny Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Funny Status for Whatsapp in Hindiदिल की धड़कन का क्या है,बड़ी नाज़ुक सी होती है.,बैंक का कैशियर हजार के नोट को दो बार पलट कर देख ले तो भी रुक जाती […]Love Status for Whatsapp in Hindi Love Status for Whatsapp in Hindiउसके जीवन का हर फैसला मेरे लिए अनमोल था !!!! क्योंकि उसने हर फैसले में सिर्फ एक ही लफ्ज क्हा "जैसा तुम कहो" […] Share this:FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedInPinterestTelegram Leave a Reply Cancel reply