50 BEST ATTITUDE LOVE FUNNY BREAKUP WHATSAPP STATUS

Best WhatsApp Status Updates
- Don’t tell people your dreams, SHOW THEM!
- The best Music in the World is someone’s HeartBeat beating for You.
- I m not special, I am just a LIMITED EDITION.
- Our marriage is like a workshop. I work and my wife shops.
- A HUG is the Best Way to End any Argument.
- To be Trusted is a greater Compliment than to be Loved.
- Hey there….. be there.
- My “last seen at” was just to check your “last seen at”.
- You have to be ODD, to be number ONE.
- I don’t have dirty mind, I have Sexy imagination.
- I will win, Not immediately But Definitely.
- Knowledge is like underwear. It is useful to have it, but not necessary to show it off.
- “Broken Heart makes u either Alcoholic or Workaholic”.
- I love to walk in fog, Because nobody knows i am Smoking.
- >DOnt ChEcK OuT mY Last Seen…..teXt me If yOu miSs me<
- ~wHeneVer ¡ M!sS u…i jz cLoSe My EyeS n ¡ See yOu wId me hOLdIng mY hanD n sAyinG dat I’ll nEveR leT u Go~
- I can LIVE without you.. I can DIE without you.. But i can’t be with SOMEONE ELSE… ¥
- “Love is a Game in which one Always Cheats.”
- I Believe in Those, Who Believe in ME.
- LIVING ALONE IS REALLY BETTER THAN LIVING WITH FAKE PEOPLE WHO HATE U BUT ACT LIKE LOVING YOU.
- People say me bad…Trust me i m the worst.
- My status can not be displayed on your cheap handset.
Best Funny Whatsapp Status Ever
- Just saw the most smartest person when i was in front of the mirror
- God is really creative, I mean…just look at me.
- I need a six month vacation, twice a year.
- I’m not lazy. I’m just on my energy saving mode.
- Asking dumb questions is easier than correcting dumb mistakes.
- To find out a girl’s faults, praise her to her girlfriends.
- If you do a job too well, you will get stuck with it.
- Never get into fights with ugly people, they have nothing to lose.
- I’m not failed…my success is just postponed for some time.
- Sorry about those texts I sent you last night, my phone was drunk.
- Thanks to Facebook. I now know what everyone’s bathroom looks like.
- Laughter is the best medicine. But, if you’re laughing without any reason, you need medicine.
- When I die, I want to go peacefully like my grandfather did–in his sleep. Not yelling and screaming like the passengers in his car.
- I remember the time I was kidnapped and they sent a piece of my finger to my father. He said he wanted more proof.
- Please be patient even a toilet can handle only one ass hole at a time.
- I look at people sometimes and think…Really? That’s the sperm that won.
- When a girl says she’ll be ready in 5 more minutes, it’s the same as when a guy says the game has 5 minutes left.
- I come up with the best ideas when sitting on the toilet then forget them after the flush.
- ETC = End of thinking Capacity.
- Every love story is beautiful but ours is my favorite.
- The first time I saw you, my heart whispered: That’s the one.
- Love is when you look into someones eyes and see everything you need.
- I want everyone to meet you. You’re my favorite person of all time.
- Sometimes I can’t see myself when I’m with you. I can only just see you.
- When I first saw you, I fell in love with you and you smiled because you knew.
- Let me love you if not for the rest of your life then for the rest of mine
- You have no idea how fast my heart beats when I see you.
- The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart.
- A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality.
- To love is nothing. To be loved is something. But to love and be loved, that’s everything
- You don’t love someone because they’re perfect, you love them in spite of the fact that they’re not.
- I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone.
- We are most alive when we’re in love. Love is must beautiful thing.
- People must learn to hate and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love.
- The greatest thing you’ll ever learn Is to love and be loved in return.
- When someone loves you, the way they talk about you is different. You feel safe and comfortable.
- You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.
- A person who loves you truly will never let you go whatever the situation is.
- Love is magical and it gives you the strength to head and transform your paint.
- I fell in love with you, not for how you look, just for who you are.
- Missing someone is your heart’s way of reminding you that you love them.
- If you love someone anything, then distance only matter to the mind not to the hear.
- The best thing in life is finding someone who known all your flaws, mistakes, and weaknesses and still thing you’re completely amazing.
- Meeting you was fate. becoming your friend was a choice, but falling in love with you was beyond my control.
- Don’t marry someone you can live with, marry the person who you cannot live without.
- Every morning would be perfect if I woke up next to you.
- A guy who truly loves his girl doesn’t need to unbutton her shirt to get a better view of her heart.
- No matter what happens to us everyday spent with you is the best day of my life.
- Someone asked me, how’s life? I just smiled & replied, she’s fine.
- It must have been a rainy day when you were born, but it wasn’t really rain , the sky was crying because it lost it’s most beautiful angel.
- I’m with you reading this, looking at your eyes and your lips, touching your lips softly with my fingertips. Making love to you in every kiss.
- Life becomes romantic when eyes start looking at someone silently. But life becomes more romantic when someone start reading those eyes silently.
- Every girl has her best friend, boyfriend, and true love. But you’re really lucky if they’re all the same person.
- Don’t expect a perfect love from any of your close ones, just show them what it is.
- If you really love someone, don’t tell them, show them.
- The most magical moments are those when you forget yourself in the joy of someone’s presence.
- Everyone says you only fall in love once, but that’s not true, every time i hear your voice I fall in Love all over again.
- Love is sweet, when it’s New. But it is sweeter when its true.
- Without you, I am nothing. With you, I am something. Together we are everything.
- Distance is just a test to see how far love can travel.
- Any person can say that they love you. Only a few will actually prove it.
- Being someone’s first love may be great, but to be their last is beyond perfect.
- Distance never separates two heart that really care.
- I may be thousands of miles away but you’re still the first thing on my mind.
- “Dream big, work hard.”
- “Everyday is a second chance.”
- “If you can dream it. You can do it.” — Walt Disney
- “If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” — Milton Berle
- “If “Plan A” Didn’t work. The alphabet has 25 more letters! so stay cool.”
- “The only person you should try to be better than is the person you were yesterday.”
- “Do not give up, the beginning is always the hardest.”
- “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they much be felt with the heart.” — Helen Keller
- “I haven’t failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” — Thomas Edison
- “The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” — Steve Jobs
- “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” — Tim Notke
- “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” — Lao Tzu
- “You don’t have to be great to start, But you have to start to be great.” — Zig Ziglar
- “A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new.” — Albert Einstein
- “You have to learn the rules of the game. And then you have to play better than anyone else.” — Albert Einstein
- “Life is like riding a bicycle to keep your balance, you must keep moving.” — Alber Einstein
- “You’re already a successful personal. The things we take for granted someone else is praying for.”
- “Dreams is not what you see in sleep, Is the thing which doesn’t let you sleep.” — A P J Abdul Kalam
- “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl. but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.” — Martin Luther
- “Never continue in a job you don’t enjoy. If you’re happy in what you’re doing, you’ll like yourself, you’ll have inner peace. And if you have that…you will have had more success than you could possibly have imagined.” — Johnny Carson
Whatsapp Status in Hindi
- जितना रूठना है रूठ ले पगली। जिस दीन हम रूठ, गये ना। उस दीन से तु रूठना ही छोड देगी।
- जब निकलते हम अपने तेवर मे तो, लड़किया हमे देखते ही बोलने लगती है अपने फेवर मे.
- दील चुराना शौख नही….पेशा है मेरा….क्या करें “STATUS” ही कुछ एसा है मेरा.
- भरे बाजार में हर एक #लड़की #JALENGI जब, अपनी वाली अपने साथ #CHALENGI.
- तुजे क्या लगा तु छोड के चली जाएगी तो मैं मर जाऊंगा…घंटा…लडकी है तु…ओक्सीजन नही.
- रोज स्टेटस बदलने से जिंन्दगी नहीं बदलती जिंदगी को बदलने के लिये एक स्टेटस काफी है.
- हमारे जिँदगी की कहानी कूछ ऐसी है जिसमे Hero भी हम और Villain भी हम.
- वक़्त मिले तो प्यार की किताब पढ़ लेना, हर प्यार करने वाले की कहानी अधूरी होती है.
- इंसानी फितरत ने इश्क को बदनाम कर दिया, वर्ना इश्क तो आज भी राधा और श्याम को ढूंढता है.
- काश कैद कर ले वो मुझे अपनी डायरी में, जिसका नाम छिपा होता है मेरी हर शायरी में।
- बेशक #Ishq बड़ी कुत्ती-कमीनी चीज हे पर, सही इंसान से हो जाय तो, जिंदगी संवर जाती हे.
- “!…ये जमाना जल जाएगा किसी शोले कि तरह…,जब तेरे हाँथ कि #उंगली में होगी मेरे नाम कि #अंगूठी…!”
- !..मैं तुझपे अपनी जान तक लूटा दूँ…तू मुझसे मुझ जैसी मोहब्बत तो कर..!
- हर नज़र से उम्मीद मत कर ऐ दिल! प्यार से देखना किसी की आदत भी होती है॥
- ऐ हसीना सच झूठ हो जाता हे आँखो से जाहिर,बार बार मुझको तु इतनी सफाई ना दिया कर.
- सच बोलता हु तो रिश्ते टूट जाते है, जूठ बोलता हु तो खुद टूट जाता हु.
- !!….अजीब रंग मे गुजरी है जिंदगी अपनी, दिलों पर खूब राज किया मगर,मोहब्बत को हमेशा तरसें….!!
- “….किसीके अच्छाई का इतना भी फायदा मत उठाओ, की वो बुरा बनने के लिये मजबुर बन जाये….”
- #इतनी #तो #उसकी #सूरत भी #नहीं #देखी #मैंने, #जितना #उसके #इंतज़ार में #घड़ी #देखी है.
- । न किसी से दुश्मनी है सबसे अपनी यारी, तेरी शौतन तो पट गयी चल अब तेरी बरी।
- हाथ मे बस एक ‘बासुँरी‘ कि कमी है….वरना, गोपिया हमने भी कई ‘फसाई‘ है.
- कुछ लोग #फोटो देखकर इतने #EXCITED हो जाते है, कि समझ नहीं पाते कि पहले ‘#लाइक‘ करे या ‘#SAVE‘!
- । हम तो मम्मी के इतने लायक बच्चे हैं कि जब तक मम्मी सुबह उठने के लिए न बोलें, तब तक मजाल है जो आंख भी खोल दें ।
- !!…हुस्न का क्या काम सच्ची #मोहब्बत में,जब आँख #मजनू हो, तो #लैला हसीन ही लगती है…!!
- Rani nahi to kya Huwa Aaj bi Dilo pe Raj karta Hai ye Badshah.
- Bhai toh Hum Sirf Tum Logo ke Liye Hai….Baaki Duniya toh Hame Baap k Naam śe Jaanti Hai..!!!
- Aaj tak Esi koi Rani nahi Bani Jo is Badshah ko Apna Gulam bana Sake.
- Tera ego toh 2 din ki kahani hai…… But meri AKAD toh Khandaani hai….!!!!!!
- Akad Utni he Dikha…Jitni teri Aukat Hai.
- Kam aisa karo ki naam ho jaye..warna naam aisa karo ki naam lete hi kaam ho jaye.
