101 Incredible Whatsapp Status Quotes

What Comes Easy Won’T Last Long, And What Lasts Long Won’T Come Easy.





The Trouble With Trouble Is That,It Starts As Fun.





Dear LOL And HMMM, Thanks For Being There When I Have Nothing Else To Say.





Dear Sleep! I Know We Had Problems When I Was Younger! But Now I LOVE You:





Our Generation Doesn’t Ring The Doorbell…We Text Or Call To Say We’Re Outside.





We Live In WTF Generation – Wikipedia, Twitter, Facebook.





Excuse Me..I Found Something Under My Shoes….OH Its Your Attitude.





Love Is That State Of Mind When A Karan Johar Film Becomes Bearable.





I’M Cool But Global Warming Made Me Hot





When I Am Good I Am Best , When I Am Bad I Am Worst.





Remember, There Are Two Words In Life That Will Open A Lot Of Doors Fo





I Used To Have An Open Mind But My Brains Kept Falling Out!!!





If Sunny Leone Marries Sunny Deol, She Will Also Become Sunny Deol





My Personality Is Who I Am & My Attitude Depends On Who You Are!”





When You Feel Insulted I’M Just Describing You.





Life Is Too Short. Don’t Waste It Removing Pen Drive Safely.





I Wish I Could Trade My Heart For Another Liver…..So That I Can Drink More And Care Less.





The Annoying Moment When The TV Commercials Are So Long That You Forget What You’Re Watching.

I’Ll Try Being Nicer If You Start Being Smarter.





I’D Agree With You, But Then We’D Both Be Wrong.





Dear Math, Please Grow Up And Solve Your Own Problems, I’M Tired Of Solving Them For You.





I Meditate For 20 Min Every Morning …..It Helps Reduce Stress Of Being 20 Min Late For Everything





I Can Handle Pain Until It Hurts.





I Used To Think I Was Indecisive, But Now I’M Not Too Sure.





I’M Not Single, I’M Just Romantically Challenged.





The Funniest Thing In Class Is When The Teacher Cracks A Joke And No One Laughs.





Don’T Talk Out Loud, You Lower The IQ Of The Whole Street’.





I’ve Been Too Fucking Busy And Vice Versa.





A Rolling Stone Gathers No Moss… But If I Stop The Stone Then It Still Takes A Long Time For The Moss To Grow.





Doing The Moonwalk Is The Only Way To Look Cool While Wiping Dog Crap Off Your Shoes.





I Really Need A Day In Between Saturday And Sunday.





Money Can’T Buy Happiness, But It Pays For Internet, Which Is Pretty Much The Same Thing.





Behind Every Successful Man… There Is A Confused Woman.





You Can Fool Some Of The People All The Time, And Those Are The Ones You Want To Concentrate On.





I’M Listening. It Just Takes Me A Minute To Process So Much Stupidity All At Once!!





The Zoo Is A Pretty Safe Place To Fart.









One Day, I’M Gonna Make The Onions Cry.









Stop Checking My Status ! Go Get A Life 😛









What Do Girls Want? Everything!!!









Money Can’T Buy Love But Can Buy Woman To Make Love.









When You’Re Good, You’Re Good, When You’Re Awesome You’Re Me.









When I Eventually Met Mr. Right I Had No Idea That His First Name Was Always!









”Please Don’T Get Confused Between My Personality & My Attitude.









Fun Is Like Life Insurance.The Older You Get..The More It Cost’S.









I Took An IQ Test And The Results Were Negative.









Laugh Alone And The World Thinks You’Re An Idiot.









I Want Some One To Give Me A Loan And Then Leave Me Alone.









I Feel Lazier Than The Guy Who Drew The Japanese Flag.









I Have Enough Money To Last Me The Rest Of My Life, Unless I Buy Something.













Coins Always Make Sound But The Currency Notes Are Always Silent! ?That’S

Why I’M Always Calm & Silent.









Every Time I Drink I Get Awesome 🙂









Everything That Kills Me Makes Me Feel Alive.









I Am Not Special , I Am Just Limited Edition.









I Enjoy When People Show Attitude To Me Because It Shows That They Need An

Attitude To Impress Me!









I Like To Take Road Less Traveled…..Helps Me To Avoid Traffic.









I Wish I Could Loose Weight As Easy As I Lose My Pens,Keys,Smartphone,My

Temper And Even My Mind.









Gravity Always Gets Me Down. 🙂









I’M Not Lazy, I’M On Energy Saving Mode.









Dear Mom And Dad, When I Lie To You, It’S For Your Own Good.









Excuse Me! Ye Lijiye Aapki Soch. Mujhe Giri Hui Mili

Thi.



Flip A Coin… If Head Comes, I Am Yours, If Tail Comes Then You Are Mine. 🙂





Don’T Worry. God Is Always On Time.





Why Is Monday So Far From Friday And Friday So Near To Monday????





If “Da Vinci Code” Has Been Written By Punjabi Author Then Its Name Would Be “Vinci Da Code”!





Warning, Do You Think Its Right Time To Talk To Me?





Second Chances Are For Losers….Either We Do It In First Place Or Live It For Others.





If My Love For You Is A Crime, I Want To Be The Most Wanted Criminal.





I’M A Good Boy With Bad Habits: P





People Say Laughter Is The Best Medicine. Your Face Must Be Curing The World.





When Life Gets Tough, Remember: You Were The Strongest Sperm.





Intelligence Is Like Underwear. It’S Important That You Have It But There’S No Need To Show It Off.





Better The Vacuum Cleaner The Better It Sucks!!





A Bus Station Is Where A Bus Stops. A Train Station Is Where A Train Stops. On My Desk, I Have A Work









I’Am Looking For A Bank Loan Which Can Perform Two Things..Give Me A Loan

And Then Leave Me Alone.





I Was Born To Make Mistakes…Not To Fake Perfection









I Don’T Always Lose My Phone But When I Do Its Always On Silent.









Marriage Is A Relationship In Which One Person Is Always Right And The Other

Is The Husband!









Girls Are Like Parking Spaces, All The Good Ones Are Already Taken.









I Follow The Quote, “Always Be True To Yourself” Because I Only Lie To

Others.









The Only Reason God Made Cousins So That Parents Can Compare Our Marks.









God Is Really Creative , I Mean….Just Look At Me.









The Difference Between Pizza And Your Opinion Is That I Asked For Pizza.









She Loves Me Or Not But I Love Her A Lot.









I’m Jealous Of My Parents, I’ll Never Have A Kid As Cool As Theirs.









Wow Now I’M A Graduate…….Now Thermometer Is Not The Only Thing That Has

Degrees Without Brains









I Can See You Checking My Whatsapp Status









If You Don’T Care Stop Talking About It.









Can I Take Your Picture?? I Love To Collect Pictures

Of Natural Disasters.









Happiest People Don’T Have Best Of Everything..They Make Best Of Everything.









I’M Not Short, I Am Just Concentrated Awesome!









I Was Born To Be A Pessimist. My Blood Type Is B Negative.









Problem’S Are Not Stop Signs..They’Re Guidelines.









My Week Is Basically …Monday–>Monday#2 >Monday#3–>Monday#4–

>Friday–>Saturday–>Pre-Monday.









Girl, You Better Have A License, Because You Are Driving Me Crazy!









Before Talking; Please Connect The Tongue To The Brain!









I Just Saved A Bunch Of Money On My Car Insurance By Selling My Car.









God Was Showing Off When He Created You.



Happiness Is Not The Absence Of Problems.It’S The Ability To Deal With Them.





Never Apologize For Being You.





You Can Stay In My Heart Without Paying Single

Penny.





Work Hard.Dream Big







Whether It’S The Best Of Times Or The Worst Of Times, It’S The Only Time We’ve Got.









